$1.37 billion sent to over 800,000 unemployed Michigan workers

The Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) said an estimated 820,000 Michigan workers have been provided with $1.37 billion in benefits, according to a news release.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor released data showing that 1,178,021 Michigan residents have filed for unemployment since March 15. The department said 134,119 workers filed claims last week.

The UIA said the majority of workers who haven't received benefits payments yet will receive them shortly after they complete the federal requirement to certify their claim two weeks after filing.

For information on certifying a claim, click here.

“We are committed to providing this emergency financial assistance to Michigan workers as quickly as possible, but we know we still have a lot of work left to do to get every dollar in benefits to the working families that need it most,” said Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “We’re working around the clock to add capacity to the system so that we can continue to process all claims during this historic demand for benefits.”

The UIA said Michigan is one of the first states in the nation to begin sending additional $600 federal payments under the CARES act as well as making sure the unemployment application is available to self-employed workers and independent contractors.

