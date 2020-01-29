135 breathalyzers returned to service after falsified records

Michigan State Police say 135 breathalyzers have been returned to service after the department launched a fraud investigation into the company that supplies them.

More than 200 of the devices were taken out of service after evidence showed the company falsified records and misrepresented the devices' accuracy.

Earlier this month, State Police officials suspended the contract with St. Louis-based Intoximeters Inc., supplier of the DataMaster DMT breath alcohol testing devices amid concerns the results could be flawed.

The devices are not the ones used in traffic stops, they are kept in police stations and used to test a person's blood-alcohol level after they've been taken to jail.

During the period the instruments are out of service, state police officials are recommending police departments stop using the devices if they have them and conduct blood draws rather than breath tests to establish evidence of drunk driving.

MSP's investigation into the breathalyzers is ongoing.

