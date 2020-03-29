UPDATE: 132 deaths from coronavirus, State reports Sunday

There are now 132 confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Michigan as of data reported Sunday.

The number of deaths increased from 111 reported Saturday by the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additionally, the number of confirmed positive cases statewide increased as well, up to 5,486 as of Sunday, up from 4,650 reported Saturday.

The Greater Lansing area has more cases as well.

Ingham County now has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Eaton County has eight, Clinton County has 14, Jackson County has 24, and one death, and Hillsdale County has 10, and one death.

The metro Detroit region remains a focused region for coronavirus cases in the state.

There are 1,542 confirmed cases and 35 deaths in the City of Detroit, and 1,162 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Wayne County.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,893 confirmed negative tests, and 3,720 confirmed negative tests.

The State of Michigan has collected 15,282 specimens for tests.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

