13 arrested following weekend protest turned violent

The City of Lansing said 13 people were arrested following the past weekend's protest which turned violent.

The city said the events led to a loss in thousands of dollars of damage to private and public property.

In a news release, the city said what began as a peaceful protest, turned violent when "a group of rioters attempted to assault a female in vehicle on the 100 block of South Washington Avenue."

The city said Michigan State Police responded to protect the female and were surrounded by rioters that began throwing bottles and rocks at them.

Lansing Police officers responded to the scene, evacuating MSP officers and the female, the city said.

The city said people refused to leave the area and overturned the female's car, smashed windows and set fire to it. Another vehicle was also overturned and the windows of several buildings were smashed in addition to looting, assaulting police officers with rocks and bottles and staring several dumpster fires, the city said.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the protest turned violent, police "dispersed chemical agents in attempts to dissuade ongoing, intensifying and dangerous criminal activity, to protect public and private property from felonious assaults, looting, arson, and most importantly, to protect the lives of innocent citizens," the city said.

Several windows were broken at the Lansing Police Department Sunday night and a city-wide curfew was put into effect beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The city said the 13 individuals were arrested on various charges including arson, damage to property, vagrancy and resisting arrest.

The city said LPD officers are continuing to check out the damage and are working with business owners. The city said officers will be present downtown along with MSP and the National Guard Monday.

LPD is asking anyone with information regarding any crimes that took place during Sunday night's events to call the department at 517-483-4600.

In addition to the protests held in Lansing, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies released a statement Monday morning ahead of multiple planned protests in Jackson:

Our nation is in pain over the death of George Floyd, and the murder of so many other unarmed black men to police brutality.

Like many others, I am heartbroken, angered, frustrated, saddened and so many other emotions. Not only over the unjust stream of correlating death and abuse, but by the ignorant and often overtly bigoted responses to these protests by supposed allies and elected leaders.

I want to be clear: these protests are a reaction to the inherent bias and systemic racism that has persisted to intentionally neglect, suppress, and persecute populations of Americans for generations.

Maybe now more people will realize why Colin Kaepernick took a knee on the field: to protest the racially bias environment that allows both Sheriff Rand to stay in office while joking about "stepping on [black peoples] necks like we used to" in front of deputies in his office, and Derek Chauvin to actually put his knee on the back of black man's neck and murder him - all while three other officers watched it unfold, without intervening.

That's why I support the right of my brothers and sisters to peacefully protest.

If this makes you uncomfortable, good. This should be uncomfortable. But until we are able to openly talk about racial injustice and call a spade a spade, nothing will change. The protests are a conversation that demands action. It is incumbent on us to participate at this moment, and not be spectators.

That being said, a number of residents and businesses have contacted me in the last 24 hours about concerns about upcoming protests scheduled in Jackson, and riots that have happened in other communities. I've contacted the organizers of the protest today and they informed me the protests will be peaceful.

I believe in encouraging peaceful protests, and to listen earnestly to their message. These protests don't give voice to the voiceless. Everyone has a voice. These protests are trying to make people listen to those voices that have long been ignored, whitewashed, and silenced.

Those who chose to destroy property and cultivate violence ultimately distract from those voices. I am optimistic that we can avoid riots and destruction other cities have witnessed so that more people can listen to the critical message of these protests - and change themselves, the laws, and the system.

I believe Jackson's strength rests in our diversity. We are an inclusive, tolerant community that is stronger together. We can show the rest of the state what meaningful dialogue and constructive action can look like.

Always we must meet hate with love; violence with justice.

Be Powerful. Be Persistent.

