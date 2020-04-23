129 deportees arrive in Haiti amid coronavirus concerns

A plane carrying 129 migrants who were deported from the U.S. has landed in Haiti amid concerns that the second such flight this month could strain the impoverished country’s limited resources as it fights COVID-19.

Authorities on Thursday whisked the group away in buses and took them to a hotel in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where they joined more than 60 other recent deportees already serving a two-week quarantine.

Three of the migrants who arrived in early April have tested positive for COVID-19.

Migration director Jean Negot Bonheur Delva said so far none in the group that departed San Antonio, Texas on Thursday has a temperature.

