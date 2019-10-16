12-year-old hospitalized after shooting

A 12-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday after the child was shot in the ear Tuesday night inside a home at West Trail Street and Steward Avenue.

The child has a non-fatal injury and didn’t appear to be targeted during an altercation that occurred outside the home, said Elmer Hitt, Jackson’s police and fire services director.

Hitt said it’s unclear who shot the child, but police did arrest a person at the scene for an unrelated drug charge.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened about the same time Tuesday that city officials discussed at City Hall a plan to curb gun violence in the city.

