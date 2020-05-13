12-year-old Mason girl acts as porch fairy during Coronavirus pandemic

12-year-old Leah Kruger has been leaving gift bags on teen girls' porches to brighten their day.

The gift bags are filled with items each girl loves.

The Kruger's created a Facebook group for other parents to join where they can post items their daughters would like to receive.

The Kruger's will buy the products, put them into gift bags and leave them on each family's porch.

Kruger said, "It feels really good when they post pictures of them smiling and how much it made their day for getting a little goodie bag."

Kruger said she was inspired by her mother's wine gift exchange she and her friends have been doing during the stay-at-home order.

Kruger said, "I saw that my mom was getting goodies from an adult group. So I thought we could start one for kids, so that kids could get some goodies too."

While families have been receiving the gifts they have also been paying it forward.

Riley Ngubeni has received a gift bag and is now making some for others.

She said it's a great way to stay connected to her friends.

"Its tough time and it's kind of something that links us. It's like we all get to do this thing even though we can't see each other," said Ngubeni.

All of the gift bags are topped off with a handwritten note.

Ngubeni said, "We would write their name and be like 'I hope this brightens your day. I can't wait to see you again or 'I hope you're doing well. Stay safe, stay home."

Kruger said she would love the group to grow, but they will only be delivered to families in Mason.

She is encouraging more people to start their own Facebook group to continue the gift of giving.

