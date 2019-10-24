11 cases of serious STD complication

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating 11 cases, 10 confirmed and one possible, of a serious and rare complication of gonorrhea infection, according to a press release.

Disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI) can happen following a sexually transmitted gonorrhea infection and often requires hospitalization, according to the release.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, joint pain, stiffness and swelling and can also cause infections in joints and internal organs.

“Gonorrhea infection that spreads to joints and internal organs is a rare but serious infection that may require hospitalization, IV antibiotics and surgery. We urge community members to protect themselves from this preventable infection through safe sex practices, including using condoms,” said Dr. William Nettleton, Medical Director of Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.

The release said patients may or may not have the symptoms of the sexually transmitted disease.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

Healthcare providers with patients experiencing these symptoms are asked to immediately report cases to the Kalamazoo County Health and County Services Department.

Cases can be reported to Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department at 269-373-5267.

