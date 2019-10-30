10-year-old called for jury duty

Being called for jury duty is something most of us will probably experience in our lifetime, however, one person in Connecticut didn't expect to get the call so soon.

Nick Dondero, 10, was pretty surprised when a letter came in the mail saying he had to report for jury duty.

The Donderos were shocked and amused.

It turns out the list of names of the Judicial branch gets from revenue services does not include the date of birth.

That's where Dondero's name came from and that's why he was summoned.

"I honestly didn't know what jury duty was. I didn't know if that was the job where I had to go around and clean up town," Nick said.

"I always said my kids are going to be in court one day, but I figured this is a little early you know," Joe Dondero, Nick's dad, said.

The Judicial branch said the Dondero family did the right thing by sending the summons back since Nick was underage.

Now the boy is in the clear and doesn't have to report for jury duty...yet that is.

