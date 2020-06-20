10 rescued after boat sinks in Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued 10 people from northern Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay after their boat began sinking, plunging the boat's passengers into the chilly waters.

The Coast Guard says it dispatched a rescue boat and helicopter Friday afternoon after its Sault Ste. Marie center received a distress call from a sinking 30-foot vessel in the bay north of Traverse City.

As the crew was transferring the passengers, the boat began to sink rapidly, forcing everyone into the water.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer rescued the 10 people with the help of a Good Samaritan vessel, which transported them to shore.