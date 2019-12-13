1 shot at plant outside Atlanta, building evacuated

A company says someone walked into a container plant outside Atlanta and shot one of its employees.

A statement from Dart Container Corp. says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday and the building has been evacuated.

Law enforcement and medical personnel are on the scene. The condition of the person shot wasn’t immediately known.

There was also no immediate information on the shooting suspect.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

