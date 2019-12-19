$1 million lotter ticket expired Thursday

A $1 million Powerball ticket expired Thursday and the prize went to the state School Aid Fund.

The ticket expired at 4:45 p.m. It was purchased at the Marathon gas station, located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

It was the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019 after $1 million Mega Millions prizes went unclaimed in March and September, and a Powerball prize went unclaimed in October.

The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan was set in 1998 when a $34 million prize went unclaimed. The winning Michigan Lotto game ticket was purchased at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

In 2018, lottery players won more than $2.2 billion in prizes. Winners claimed 99 percent of that amount. About $22M went unclaimed last year.

