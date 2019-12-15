1 killed, 3 hurt in St. Joseph rollover car crash

Authorities say one person was killed and three more were injured early Sunday during a car crash in southwestern Michigan.

According to a statement from the St. Joseph Public Safety Department, the crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe two of the car's passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash.

One of those people died at the location of the crash. The others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department says their injuries were “non-life-threatening."

Names of the people involved were not immediately released on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

