1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Delta Township crash

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning in Delta Township.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at St. Joe Highway and Nixon Road, according to a news release from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The male driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until his next of kin can be notified, police said.

Two other people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, according to the released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

