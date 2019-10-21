1 dead, 1 hospitalized in motorcycle crash in Clinton County

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that left a man dead and woman hospitalized Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Hollister Road, just north of Jason Road in Victor Township around 10:49 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 65-year-old woman from Laingsburg was driving northbound when she crossed over the road and parked.

She ended up facing northbound in the southbound lane in order to obtain her mail from her mailbox, deputies said.

A 70-year-old Grand Ledge man was traveling southbound on a motorcycle when he struck the woman's car head-on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

The names of the victim and woman are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Laingsburg Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.