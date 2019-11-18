1 dead, 1 hospitalized in East Lansing crash

A woman was killed and one person was taken to the hospital in a crash in East Lansing Saturday, police said.

The crash happened on Coolidge Road, north of Coleman Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

East Lansing police did not know the extent of the second driver's injuries Saturday.

The identity of the woman killed in the crash has not been released until her next of kin can be notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

