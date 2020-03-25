Ingham County receives an "A" in social distancing

Social distancing--it's a term we hear every day now and it could be the difference between getting the coronavirus or staying healthy.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say social distancing is the most effective way to curb the coronavirus.

Unacast.com has created a "Social Distancing Scoreboard" to help showcase which parts of the U.S. are doing social distancing right, and which ones aren't.

According to the scorecard, Michigan has received an "A" in social distancing and so has Ingham County.

The top five counties in Michigan who are best at practicing social distancing are Luce, Livingston, Oakland, Kalamazoo and Ingham, according to the scorecard.

To check out how other parts of the U.S. are doing with social distancing, click here.

