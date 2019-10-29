Medical marijuana might not be effective for mental health disorders

A new study concludes medical marijuana is not an effective treatment for mental health disorders.

Researchers studied 3-thousand people with a mental illness like depression, ADHD or PTSD.

While medical marijuana did ease anxiety among patients with other ailments it's likely due to improvements in their physical health.

Overall the drug did not boost mental health, and actually worsened symptoms of psychosis.

The study was led by researchers at UNSW Sydney, Australia and published in 'The Lancet Psychiatry'

