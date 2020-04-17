Zoom security update

Zoom is set to roll out plans to improve security of its teleconferencing app.

One of the biggest security issues facing zoom is the surge in "zoombombing."

That's when uninvited attendees break into and disrupt meetings.

According to ZD-net, the company has hired a firm that specializes in managing "bug bounty" programs, hackers who look for vulnerabilities.

And over the past two weeks, Zoom has patched all known security flaws, and deployed features to secure zoom meetings.

