Wendy's says its beef supplies are back to "near-normal".
You may remember the burger chain experienced disruptions in early may, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some locations were out of hamburgers.
Same-store sales moved into positive territory in the last week of May.
Same-store sales for the entire month were down about two percent (1.9%), compared to negative 14% in April.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Wendy's: Beef supply near normal
Wendy's says its beef supplies are back to "near-normal".