Wendy's: Beef supply near normal

Wendy's says its beef supplies are back to "near-normal".

You may remember the burger chain experienced disruptions in early may, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some locations were out of hamburgers.

Same-store sales moved into positive territory in the last week of May.

Same-store sales for the entire month were down about two percent (1.9%), compared to negative 14% in April.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

