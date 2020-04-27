Virtual program to explore how people respond to grief

Members of the global Science Gallery Network in Detroit, Atlanta and Dublin, Ireland, are collaborating on a program that will feature discussions on grief.

The free international online event called Science of Grief is scheduled Wednesday on Science Gallery Dublin’s YouTube page and will be followed by a virtual after-party on Science Gallery Detroit’s Instagram Live.

Academics, scientists, artists and others will provide content on responding to many forms of grief.

Dublin will showcase Irish speakers and performers.

Atlanta’s program will include academics and health care workers discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit poet and storyteller Omari Barksdale will discuss loss associated with the virus.

