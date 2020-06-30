Uber in talks to buy Postmates

Uber is reportedly in talks to buy Postmates for more than $2.5 billion dollars, the latest in a series of moves to consolidate the food delivery business.

Postmates has held talks with other possible buyers since at least last year.

It's also still planning an IPO as early as this summer.

A deal would boost Uber Eats, which has the second-largest market share in the U.S. after Doordash.

Uber tried earlier this month to buy Grubhub, but was beaten out by European rival Just Eat Takeaway, in a deal worth $7-billion dollars.

