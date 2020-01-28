U.S. consumer confidence shows solid gain in January

U.S. consumer confidence showed a strong gain in January, bolstered by continued strength in the job market.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 131.6 this month, up from 128.2 in December.

Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, says the increase reflects more positive assessment of the current job market.

The Conference Board's present situation index and its expectation index both showed gains in January.

Consumer confidence surveys are closely followed for clues about whether households are in a buying mood. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.

