UN health agency settles in for long fight with virus

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says widespread testing for the new coronavirus is crucial and countries should not be penalized for reporting higher numbers of cases.

Dr. Michael Ryan appealed Friday for a shift toward measures that allow us “to live with this virus” until a vaccine emerges.

His comments suggested increased resignation at the U.N.'s health agency that the virus first identified in China in December will be around for a while, Ryan said as the number of cases worldwide moved steadily toward 600,000.

He said the world is entering an “uncertain future” with many countries “just beginning the cycle of this epidemic.”

