TikTok redesign

TikTok is testing a redesign of user profiles that make it look a lot like Instagram.

The Verge says the new profile shifts user avatars and follow counts to the left side of the page, and places more emphasis on user bios.

TikTok says it's always looking for ways to improve the experience on the app.

Social networking sites are constantly borrowing ideas and features from their rivals.

Instagram is no stranger, Instagram stories has copied several features from Snapchat.

TikTok was the third-most downloaded non-gaming app last year, beating out Facebook and Instagram.

