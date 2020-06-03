The new tiny home office

As more companies say working from home may become more permanent, builders and realtors say the home office is now the number one demand from buyers.

And for those who can't buy a new home, demand is soaring for back yard "accessory dwelling units."

ADU's are a secondary housing unit on a single-family residential lot, also known as a tiny home.

Companies that build these tiny houses are benefiting from the increased demand and some are hiring.

