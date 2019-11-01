The Homeless Angels raise awareness ahead of winter months

The Homeless Angels organization is taking action this November to raise awareness about homelessness in Lansing.

November is Homeless Awareness Month, and with quickly dropping temperatures and the first hard frost frigidly sweeping across the state it's more important then ever to raise awareness.

The Homeless Angels organization helps meet the needs of homeless individuals and families in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, and Shiawassee County.

They will kick off Homeless Awareness Month with the assistance of The Smoke N' Pig.

The Homeless Angels host Dinner in the Park every Sunday in different locations around Lansing. They use a food truck to provide meals to those who need it.

According to The Homeless Angels, 65,104 people were homeless in Michigan, including 16,391 children in 2018.

Seniors, 55 and over, are the largest rising demographic experiencing homelessness with an increase of 6 percent from 2016 to 2018.

Homeless Awareness Month will be held all November.

To raise awareness they will be holding events like panhandling, extreme makeover, street outreach, project connect, dinner in the park.

People can volunteer for any of these events.

