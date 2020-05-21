Summer vacation survey

45250177 - happy family - father, mother, baby son hold hands and run with fun along edge of sunset sea on black sand beach. active parents and people outdoor activity on tropical summer vacations with children
By  | 
Posted:

Summer on hold?
The Points Guy is out with a new traveler sentiment survey, focusing on Summer vacations in the midst of a pandemic.
Nearly one-third of Americans (31%) say they are considering taking a vacation between now and the end of the Summer.
Another 15% say likely before the end of the year.
The top destinations: a state or national park (44%)... followed by the beach (39%) and a hotel resort (28%).
Road trips are in, while only one in five (20%) say they'd take a domestic flight.
Even fewer (7%) would take a cruise.
More than a quarter (28%) say they will wait until at least 2021 to travel.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus