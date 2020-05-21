Summer vacation survey

Summer on hold?

The Points Guy is out with a new traveler sentiment survey, focusing on Summer vacations in the midst of a pandemic.

Nearly one-third of Americans (31%) say they are considering taking a vacation between now and the end of the Summer.

Another 15% say likely before the end of the year.

The top destinations: a state or national park (44%)... followed by the beach (39%) and a hotel resort (28%).

Road trips are in, while only one in five (20%) say they'd take a domestic flight.

Even fewer (7%) would take a cruise.

More than a quarter (28%) say they will wait until at least 2021 to travel.

