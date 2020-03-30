'Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85

The beloved children's author Tomie dePaola has died at 85.

The prolific author and illustrator delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy. His literary agent says dePaola died Monday from surgery complications after taking a bad fall last week.

He worked on over 270 books in a half century of publishing. Nearly 25 million copies of his books have been sold worldwide and they have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Strega Nona, his most endearing character, originated as a doodle at a dull faculty meeting at Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, where dePaola was a member of the theater department.

