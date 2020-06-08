Stimulus MIA? Is it possible you threw it away?

If you're still waiting on your coronavirus stimulus money, is it possible you threw it away?

A couple of weeks ago the IRS started sending these pre-paid debit cards to approximately four million people, in lieu of checks.

They are from Metabank, NA.

But it seems some have mistaken the legit cards for a scam.

If you threw your card away, or think it was lost or stolen, you can call-800-240-8100.

You do not need to know your card number, but you will need to provide your social security number to request another.

