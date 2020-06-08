If you're still waiting on your coronavirus stimulus money, is it possible you threw it away?
A couple of weeks ago the IRS started sending these pre-paid debit cards to approximately four million people, in lieu of checks.
They are from Metabank, NA.
But it seems some have mistaken the legit cards for a scam.
If you threw your card away, or think it was lost or stolen, you can call-800-240-8100.
You do not need to know your card number, but you will need to provide your social security number to request another.
Stimulus MIA? Is it possible you threw it away?
