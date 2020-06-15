Some parents are hesitant getting children flu shots

New research shows one quarter of parents are reluctant to get the flu vaccine for their children.

However only 6% of surveyed parents were hesitant about other childhood vaccinations.

Most parents who were skeptical of the flu vaccine felt it was ineffective while others had safety concerns.

Those with more children in the household, and unmarried parents, were more likely to have reservations about the vaccine.

The study was led by researchers at Children's Hospital Colorado and published in 'Pediatrics.'

