Singer-songwriter Jan Howard has died at 91. The Grand Ole Opry announced her death Saturday; she had been a member for almost 50 years. Howard's hits included “For Loving You," “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and her first success, “The One You Slip Around With.” She also wrote the songs “It’s All Over But the Crying” and “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.” She had her biggest success as a duo with Bill Anderson, including “I Know You're Married," “Someday We'll Be Together” and"For Loving You," which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.

