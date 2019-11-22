Sexual Assault Kit Initiative expanding to Jackson

A major grant from Michigan State Police is going to help solve sexual assault cases in Jackson county.

The sexual assault kit initiative (SAKI) is currently operating in the Ingham county prosecutors office since 2017.

It's now expanding to include investigations in Jackson county.

The nearly $270,000 grant will be used to hire an investigator and staff at the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

The grant would allow investigators and prosecution to improve programs and services to help survivors of sexual assault, and revisit old cases to seek justice to victims and survivors.

