Salad recalled due to E. coli

A New Jersey-based company is recalling nearly 100-thousand pounds of salad products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

The salad products were produced in October by "Missa Bay" a New Jersey based company, and sold in nearly 40 different varieties of salad kits.

The investigation started in Maryland as part of a food borne illness investigation.

It's unclear how many may have gotten sick.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall, and they have all past their use-by date.

All affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

