Road conditions expected to get worse, flooding causing road closures

Road conditions are expected to get worse as rain transitions into sleet and freezing rain.

WILX News 10's Meteorologist Justin Bradford said that people should be most concerned about freezing rain because the rain freezes as it hits the ground, causing bad road conditions and even possibly bringing down power lines.

People should make sure their back-up sump pumps are working and take precautions for possible basement flooding.

Flooding is closing major roads such as Edgewood Blvd. between MLK Blvd. and Georgetown. The City of Lansing released a warning saying that crews are working on the pump station to get water off the road as soon as possible.

All City of Lansing activities are canceled, and community centers are closed.

The City of East Lansing closed the Hannah Community Center early and canceled any Saturday city activities.

East Lansing Department of Public Works took precautions to minimize flooding by clearing catch basins Saturday morning.

The City of East Lansing warned residents to stay off the roads and to stay alert for an emergency weather declaration as the day continues.

Eaton County also sent an alert warning people of road flooding and to watch out for downed wires.

You can see a map of flooded roads here.

