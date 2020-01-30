Republicans respond after Governor's State of the State

Michigan Republicans responded to Governor Whitmer's State of the State Address.

Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield and Representative Mike Shirkey said that they're disappointed by the two road plans Whitmer has proposed since her administration.

They called it less of a plan and more of a financing solution.

"Whitmer has not provided a realistic long term plan," Chatfield said.

Chatfield said that he did appreciate Whitmer's emphasis on car insurance, criminal justice reform, and mental health reform.

Republicans touched on their own education policies as well.

Overall, republicans said they will work with Whitmer's administration as best as possible and achieve goals for both sides of the aisle.

