Red Cross seeks blood donations for patients fighting cancer

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are diagnosed each year.

During cancer treatment such as going under the knife, or chemotherapy, patients often need red blood cells or platelet transfusions.

According to the Red Cross, more than half of all platelets collected by the red cross are used by cancer patients.

Appointments can be made online at RedCross.org

