New research suggests domestic violence is increasing during the covid-19 pandemic.
Scientists from UCLA reviewed crime statistics in Los Angeles and Indianapolis before and after the cities implemented stay at home orders.
Both cities had a significant rise in domestic violence calls after the mandates.
Since the quarantine period, there has been a drop in burglaries and traffic violations.
The study was led by researchers at UCLA and published in 'Journal of Criminal Justice.'
Quarantine surge in domestic violence
