Nearly one third of U.S. adults (31%) added a streaming service subscription during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.
That's according to a report by CreditCards.com.
And 54% who use a streaming service say they used it more in March, April, and May.
More than half (52%) admit to sharing their accounts with people they don't live with...
And when it comes to paying for streaming services, 1 in 4 (28%) of paid subscribers pay little or no attention to what method they use.
Setting and forgetting your streaming payments can lead to overspending.
Quarantine and Stream
