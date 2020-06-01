Quarantine and Stream

Nearly one third of U.S. adults (31%) added a streaming service subscription during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

That's according to a report by CreditCards.com.

And 54% who use a streaming service say they used it more in March, April, and May.

More than half (52%) admit to sharing their accounts with people they don't live with...

And when it comes to paying for streaming services, 1 in 4 (28%) of paid subscribers pay little or no attention to what method they use.

Setting and forgetting your streaming payments can lead to overspending.

