Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy.
People scheduled to sail now through May 31st can cancel and receive 100% future cruise credit.
The cruise line says it is implementing this revised policy to assist guests making decisions regarding their upcoming vacations during the evolving coronavirus outbreak.
The details vary by departure date, so check with Princess Cruises.
Princess Cruises modifies cancellation policy
