New promise in Autism research

A small study has identified a potential biomarker for autism in young babies.

Stanford University scientists looked at levels of a hormone called vasopressin in the cerebrospinal fluid of 33 infants.

They found significantly lower levels in babies who were later diagnosed with autism, than those who were not.

In fact, vasopressin levels correctly predicted seven of the nine autism cases.

The other two children were later diagnosed with ADHD.

However, the researchers stress larger studies are still needed.

The study was led by researchers at Stanford University and published in 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.'

