Possible gun legislation would relax restrictions

State lawmakers in the House are considering a bill that would get rid of state requirements for concealed pistol training or licensing here in Michigan.

Another bill would ease the bans on concealed carry at gun-free zones such as day cares, churches and hospitals.

Existing concealed carry bans would stay in place under the legislation.

The main piece of the bill package would remove current restrictions on carrying concealed weapons and storing them in vehicles.

Background checks are currently part of the concealed carry licensing process and the legislation would not change that.

The bills are currently in review in a House committee.

However, Governor Whitmer's office said she does not support the changes.

