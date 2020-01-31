Police: SUV tried to breach Mar-a-Lago security

(Gray News) - Police responded to an attempted breach of security Friday near Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Florida resort, authorities reported.

A black SUV heading toward the main entrance of Mar-a-Lago bypassed security, leading to shots being fired, according to reports by CNN and local media. Two people are now in custody.

Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Trump is currently not at Mar-a-Lago.

