Pandemic savings regrets

More than half (55%) of U.S. adults are feeling regret over their lack of emergency and retirement savings leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a survey from Bankrate.com.

Of those who have at least one financial regret, the top regret is not having saved enough for emergencies (23%).

That's followed by not having enough retirement savings (20%) ranking a close second.

Too much debt (17%), and lack of income stability (14%) came in third and fourth.

