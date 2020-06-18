Pandemic savings regrets

Updated: Thu 11:04 AM, Jun 18, 2020

More than half (55%) of U.S. adults are feeling regret over their lack of emergency and retirement savings leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.
That's according to a survey from Bankrate.com.
Of those who have at least one financial regret, the top regret is not having saved enough for emergencies (23%).
That's followed by not having enough retirement savings (20%) ranking a close second.
Too much debt (17%), and lack of income stability (14%) came in third and fourth.
