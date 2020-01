A truck was on fire at the City of East Lansing's wastewater treatment facility.

East Lansing Fire Department arrived at the scene and put out the fire.

EL Fire Dept. Captain Mark Koonter said the fire started due to an overheated generator in the back of the truck.

There were no injuries.

