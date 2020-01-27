Now taking orders: New foldable Razr

Motorola is now taking pre-orders for its new foldable Razr phone.

The $15-hundred dollar phone will ship early next month.

The new Razr is Motorola's attempt to make itself relevant again.

Motorola has warned customers to be very gentle with the phones, saying the screen is made to bend, but bumps and lumps are normal in the plastic folding screen, and that the technology is still in its infancy.

