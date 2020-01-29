New research suggests no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy.
Scientists in England combined results from 23 different studies on the topic.
They found drinking alcohol during pregnancy can lead to poorer cognitive abilities in children.
Alcohol use was also linked to lower birth weight.
The study was led by researchers at University of Bristol (UK) and published in 'The International Journal of Epidemiology'
