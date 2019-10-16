NASA hearing on moon mission

NASA may not have the support it needs from congress to accelerate its moon mission from 2028 to 2024...

In a hearing with a house subcommittee on appropriations Wednesday morning, NASA executives tried to make their case to early up the Artemis mission, which would be a precursor to a Mars landing.

Congressman Jose Serrano, chair of the subcommittee, expressed concern over funding beyond the 22-billion dollars already appropriated.

Members also pointed to a possible political impetus for moving up the mission.

