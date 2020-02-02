Motorcycle enthusiasts share their passion

Motorcycle enthusiasts celebrated their shared passion for motorcycles at the 40th Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet.

The 40th Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet was at the Lansing Center on Sunday.

Over a thousand people arrived at the venue to swap, buy and sell motorcycle parts, leather, jewelry and more.

Jack Baunchen, Swapmeet Organizer, said that 1,500 people came to the event to get out of the house.

"Everybody's been cooped up, it's your chance to get out and talk motorcycles, be around motorcycle people," Baunchen said.

