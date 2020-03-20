Melanoma deaths in the U.S. continue to drop.

That's according to a new study from NYU and Harvard University.

It shows death rates among white Americans decreased by nearly 18% between 2013 and 2016.

Experts credit advances in treatment for the deadly skin cancer.

Many harness the body's immune system to fight the disease, or directly target melanoma cells.

The study was led by researchers at NYU and published in 'The American Journal of Public Health.'

